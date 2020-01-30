Parl. ‘Omid’ faction urges FM to challenge US so-called ‘Deal of Century’ plan in intl. community

A part of statement of the Parliament’s Omid Faction is as follows, “nowadays, the hands of regional and transnational demons are on the white ball of the devilish plan of ‘Deal of Century’ as a sign of unity, in which the lands and territories of Palestinian people are stolen vividly.”

“Once again, the unreasonable president of the United States proved that he spares no effort for serving the Zionist regime. Today, Palestinian nation and other countries in the region have realized that there is no other way than to resist against the oppressors.

“While condemning the ‘Deal of Century’, which is more similar to a banditry of the century, Parliament’s Omid Faction asks the government especially Ministry of Foreign Affairs to challenge the satanic peace plan, proposed by the US President Trump, in the international bodies with all its diplomatic power and makes its utmost power for the unity and amity of the Islamic world more than ever.”

MNA/4839833