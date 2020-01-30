  1. Politics
30 January 2020 - 10:35

Saudi regime, ‘main source of instability in Arab world’: Iran UK envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message on Wed. said that Saudi regime is the main source of instability in the Arab world.

“Saudi Arabia started the most devastating war against Yemen, imposed embargo against Qatar and adopted destabilizing policies against Syria, Iraq and Lebanon,” Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: “Saudis should try to act normally and responsibly.”

Earlier while speaking to the British media ‘The Daily Telegraph’, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan said “Riyadh does not seek conflict with Tehran, but will not let “Iran’s meddling in the region” go unchecked.”

He also claimed that Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not address “all the other things that Iran” is doing in the region.

