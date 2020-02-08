Trump’s Middle East plan 'grossly unjust': Mahathir Mohammad

The plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century” by Trump, hands the holy city of Jerusalem on a silver platter to Israel in absolute disregard for the feelings of millions of Muslims and Christians worldwide, Mahathir said in a speech in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, as Bloomberg reported.

“This deal will only bring more conflict to the region, and will antagonize billions of people around the world,” Mahathir said at the third conference of The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds.

Trump administration unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement.

On Feb 5., Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said 'Deal of the Century' will die before his life comes to an end.

"You saw that the U.S. bullies and hooligans unveiled the plan of the so-called Deal of the Century. They have wishfully chosen a big name for it so that it may be realized, but this plan is stupid, a sign of viciousness and has been detrimental to them since day one," said Ayatollah Khamenei.

"The American plot of the 'Deal of the Century' will die before Trump dies," he added.

"The so-called plan of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is foolish because it will definitely NOT have any result. It is foolish to come and sit, spend money, invite, create uproar, and unveil a plan that is doomed to failure," Leader noted.

"Moreover, this plan is indicative of the U.S.'s viciousness and manipulation. They have come to negotiate with the Zionists over what belongs to the Palestinians! Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?!," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say, "The ‘Deal of the Century’ has hurt them since day one. The Arrogant Powers have tried to make Palestine forgotten. But, their efforts gave the opposite results and revived the question of Palestine. Now the world is talking about Palestine and the rights of its oppressed people."

"Don't look at the presence of a few, traitorous Arab heads of state for the 'Deal of the Century'. They’re incompetent and have no respect among their own nation. The unveiling of this plan caused Palestine to be spoken about more in the world and revived this issue," Leader said.

"They will try to further their plot with bribes, weapons and enticements. What's the remedy? It is bold resistance by the Palestinian nation and groups in order to force out the Zionist enemy and the U.S. through Jihad. All Muslim nations and the world of Islam must support them too," he added.

MNA/PR