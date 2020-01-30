Algeria, Kuwait turn down Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’

In their first official reaction to the US so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’, foreign ministries of Algeria and Kuwait stressed the right of Palestinian nation in creating an independent state in 1967 borders.

US President Donald Trump on Tue. unveiled his so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’.

In a statement issued by Algerian Foreign Ministry, it has been reiterated on the full support of right of Palestinian people and right of Palestinians in creation of an independent Palestinian government with the centrality of East Jerusalem is 'inalienable'.

In the past two days, cities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip held a massive rally in condemnation of Trump administration’s peace plan of ‘Deal of century’.

