Objectives of Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ not to be realized

Any kind of silence and/or procrastination and double-standard dealing with the so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ can herald a great conspiracy beyond Palestine against the national sovereignty of the other Islamic countries.

Following the unveiling of the cruel so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ by US President Trump, Major General Bagheri in separate messages sent to the defense ministers and top commanders of the Army and Armed Forces of the Islamic countries warned them of the consequences of this disgraceful peace plan.

He addressed defense ministers and commanders of the Islamic countries and said, “unveiling the so-called US-Israeli peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ is undoubtedly a historic and strategic mistake which follows the occupation of Palestine as a main part of the 70-year failed project of Zionists in the region.”

Assigning Al-Quds and a large part of the West Bank to the Zionist regime, dividing Palestinian land, preventing the right of return of Palestinian refugees to their hometown and disarming the resistance movement as well as other provisions of the deal contravene the United Nations Charter and reiterated, “any implicit agreement, silence or procrastination and double-standard dealing with this so-called peace plan is the clear violation of sovereignty and proclamation of war against the identity of Palestinian land and territory.”

