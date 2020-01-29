US so-called ‘peace plan’ not to undermine high spirit of Palestinian nation

He made the remarks on Wed. in a phone talk with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas and termed the so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ as a blatant treason and betrayal towards the oppressed Palestinian people and insult to all Muslims in the world.

The so-called peace plan will doom to failure, he said, adding, “Al-Quds will undoubtedly be liberated under the auspices of years-long struggle of Palestinian people against Israeli regime in cooperation and collaboration of Axis of Resistance.”

He expressed his deep regret over the policy adopted by some governments of the Islamic countries against the Zionist regime and stated, “Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ will not create any hurdle in the high spirit of Palestinian fighters and also Axis of Resistance and Islamic Ummah will support the oppressed Palestinian nation wholeheartedly.”

He emphasized the need for convergence of Islamic countries for supporting the rights of Palestinian people and added, “undoubtedly, the strategic mistake committed by US President Trump and Zionist regime will double support of the Islamic countries from Palestine.”

For his part, Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas hailed unsparing and perpetual support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian government from the oppressed people of Palestine and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of supporting Palestinian people and Axis of Resistance and this issue has always been a source of encouragement among Palestinians.”

MNA/IRN83652865