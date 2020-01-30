Treacherous US so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ to go to dustbin of history

He made the remarks late on Tue. in a phone conversation with the Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh.

Larijani termed the so-called ‘Deal of Century’ as a treacherous plan orchestrated by US and Zionist regime against the courageous resistance of the oppressed Palestinian nation and said, “Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ is eventually doomed to failure.”

He called on freedom-seeking and Muslim nations in the world to support Palestinian people and added, “today, Axis of Resistance will stand firmly against the excessive demands of the Zionist regime and its allies until attaining the final victory.”

Larijani hailed the unity and amity among Palestinian people against the Trump administration’s alleged ‘Deal of the Century’ and added, “with God’s support, the Zionist regime will be expelled from the Palestinian lands and territories.”

For his part, Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh called the so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of the Century” as a great challenge for all Islamic Ummah and added, “this authoritarian plan is a return to the US’s slavery system, so that Islamic nations should adopt a united stance against the Zionist regime.”

He expressed his deep regret over the policy adopted by some Islamic countries on the issue and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported ideals of Palestinian people with its principled policies.”

He emphasized the need for evermore unity and amity of Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance against the Zionist regime and said, “resistance is the most important pillar to counter the aggressive policies of the Zionist regime.”

