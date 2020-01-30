  1. Politics
30 January 2020

FM Zarif:

Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’, “more similar to highway to hell”

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a twitter message said that the Trump administration’s self-styled peace plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ is more like a highway to hell.

"Could Mandela ever have imagined re-emergence of BANTUSTANS, decades after liberation of South Africa?" Zarif tweeted late on Wednesday.

"Vision for Peace" looks more like "Highway to Hell", he added.

"We Muslims need to wake up: The US never was—and can never be—anything resembling an honest broker," he reiterated.

Earlier Zarif said in a separate message, "the so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer."

He added that but it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree.

