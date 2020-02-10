Trump's Mideast plan doomed to failure: Velayati

He named 'resistance' as the only solution for Palestine and 'holding referendum' as the only political and democratic solution for Palestinians to play a role in their fate.

"The solution has been fully described by the Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution and has been discussed and agreed upon by international bodies," he added.

In his earlier remarks, the top adviser said that the US so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ is Trump’s political suicide.

“Trump has several goals by unveiling the plan of ‘Deal of the Century’, but the most important is the strategic goal of Americans and Westerners. In general, their goal was to occupy the whole of Palestine in several stages,” Said Velayati said in an interview with Khamemeni.ir published on Friday.

“What Trump did is the same as the previous US presidents but Trump's action had a positive outcome" that is unifying different Palestinian groups he added, saying, “Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, and etc. rejected the US plan which shows that the Palestinians came to the conclusion that they won’t achieve any success through negotiation, and resistance is the only way.”

Trump administration recently unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement.

MNA/4849354