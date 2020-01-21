Lacking military upper hand, US resorts to other means to undermine Iran

Pointing to the history of US’ animosity against Iran, Hatami said that “organizing cultural and economic plots, creating social crises, imposing sanctions, establishing terrorist forces in the region, and the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani are aimed at weakening the Islamic Republic and eventually, breaking Iran’s military might.”

“If they felt the slightest that they had a military upper hand against Iran, they would never use other means and approaches to overthrow the Islamic Republic,” said Hatami in a local ceremony.

He went on to say that enemies aimed to destroy Islam and the Islamic Republic by deploying terrorist groups in the region but their plot was foiled thanks to the endeavors and sacrifices of the Resistance Axis forces led by Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it will respond to any threat at any level according to its internal power,” he highlighted.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington hit a record high on January 3 after US terrorist forces assassinated General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad. Iran had vowed ‘harsh revenge’ and fulfilled the promise on Wednesday by launching missiles on US military base Ain al-Assad in Iraq.

MNA/4831227