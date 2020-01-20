Brig. Gen. Hejazi appointed as deputy cmdr. of IRGC Quds Force

Hejazi was handed the decree signed by IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami in a ceremony held today in IRGC’s headquarters in Tehran. Among his earlier positions, one can refer to the deputy Quds Force till the end of the Iran-Iraq war, and Basij commander for ten years.

Held with senior military commanders of the country in attendance, the ceremony aimed to commemorate Martyr Soleimani and to introduce the new Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmail Gha'ani who was appointed to the post by the Islamic Revolution Leader back on Jan. 3. Gha’ani had been serving as deputy Quds Force commander for many years.

Gha’ani replaced the Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated on Jan 3 by US terrorist forces.

