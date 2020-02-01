Any aggression against Iran will meet ‘crushing’ response, warns Hatami

“We remind enemies of the Islamic Iran that any aggression against the security of this nation or its goals will draw a crushing response from armed forces of the Islamic Republic,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Saturday in a local ceremony in Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The minister went on to stress the failure of US’ maximum pressure policy against Iran, noting that “The grown, insightful and resisting nation of Islamic Iran has never given in and will never give in to the excessive demands of the arrogance, and we will definitely overcome these problems successfully and proudly.”

Pointing to the participation of millions of Iranians in the funeral of Martyr Soleimani, Hatami said that the Iranian people proved that they will not let the US and Israeli regimes interrupt the path of this martyr.

MNA/ 4841129