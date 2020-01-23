Iran to respond to any threat with high quality defensive weapons: defense min.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a local event in Tehran.

Commemorating Martyred Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, he said the presence of Lt. Gen. Soleimani brought national cohesion, unity and authority on the international stages for Islamic Iran.

A strong slap of Iranian armed forces in the face of the US by attacking their base was done at the highest standards in terms of timing, quality and accuracy of precision missiles, he added, saying that the effect of this slap by the Iranian nation will remain in history.

Responding to US actions was a public demand of the Iranian people, and if this vicious act had been remained unanswered, the enemy would repeat its criminal approach, Hatami said.

The Iranian defense minister noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is always prepared to deal with any potential threat.

Timely response requires power, he said, adding that Iran enjoys all the elements of power and will to respond to any aggression and it will respond to any threat at any level with high-quality defensive weapons.

MNA/IRN 83645203