5 February 2020 - 14:15

Congressmembers urge gov. to be transparent on injured servicemen during Iran missile response

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Two members of the US Congress wrote a letter to the Department of Defense, asking the body to be transparent regarding the number and extent of injuries during Iran’s missile attack at Ain al-Assad Base.

“Since US forces were attacked by Iran on Jan 8, the Pentagon has revised up the number of troops who suffered traumatic brain injury at least *five* times,” tweeted Bill Pascrell.

“Today @RepDonBacon and I continued to press for answers and full transparency for our troops from @DeptofDefense,” he added while also posting images of the letter sent to the Department of Defense.

Iran’s IRGC launched missiles at the US base on January 8 in response to US’ assassination of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani five days earlier. US first claimed that the attack had not harmed any American on the day of the attack. However, in a time span of 22 days, the number of servicemen who were announced to sustain traumatic brain injuries due to the attack increased to 64.

