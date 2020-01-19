US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani a strategic mistake: Deputy FM

He made the remarks in a meeting on the political and strategic dimensions of the assassination of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani on Sunday in Iran's Foreign Ministry's School of International Relations.

Perhaps the history of the region can be changed after this event [the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani], especially after Iran’s powerful attack on Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hosting the US terrorist forces which made a change in the regional strategic equations and the power arrangments between Iran and US, he said.

The assassination of lt. Gen. Soleimani will affect the Resistance front, the fight against ISIL and the power equation between Iran and the US, Deputy FM stated, adding that contrary to US assessment, the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani has positive consequences in Resistance front.

Those who are happy about the assassination of Martyr Soleimani should know that his martyrdom will surely strengthen the resistance, he added.

He further noted that the US had a two-pillar equation in which the security of the region relied on Iran and Saudi Arabia. After the Islamic revolution, the first turning point occurred in the region and Washington lost his main ally, the former Iranian Shah, and had to send its troops to the region.

The emergence of ISIS and the fight against it created new geopolitical opportunities for the Resistance groups, therefor the mistakes made by the US and in general, the West led to a more powerful Islamic Republic.

