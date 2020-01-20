Top petchem companies lauded at IMI-100 ranking conference

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), as quoted by SHANA, the IMI-100 was held in Tehran on Sunday to rank the 100 top national companies in terms of production and exports.

The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Behzad Mohammadi, along with senior government and industrial officials attended the seminar.

Addressing the conference, the managing director of the country’s Industrial Management Institute, Abolfazl Kiani, said some 100 companies account for 94.6 percent of Iran’s total non-oil exports and these companies also account for 11 percent of the country’s total Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

In this conference, based on an assessment of the companies’ growth trend over the last four years, the top 10 companies were awarded as the "pioneers".

The best companies in terms of overall performance, rapid growth, exports, and industry groups were also honored.

Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC), Isfahan Oil Refining Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Bank Mellat Holding and Mobarakeh Steel Holding are Iran’s top five companies, said Kiani.

The PGPIC is also the first company among 500 Iranian firms in terms of profitability. It is also Iran’s largest exporter by selling $2.68 billion worth of items on international markets.

Besides PGPIC, Zagros, Laleh, Pars, Fanavaran, Maroon, Amir Kabir, Jam, Mobin, Arya Sasol, Shazand, Commercial Petrochemical, Arvand, Khark, Shiraz, Tondgouyn and Jam Polypropylene, were among other firms lauded in the conference.

MNA/SHANA