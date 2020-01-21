Major energy expo underway on Kish Island

The exhibition, running through January 23, has gathered experts and those active in the Iranian oil industry with the participation of over 140 Iranian and foreign companies from China, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and South Korea, as well as associations and trade unions in the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, electricity and energy sectors.

The exhibition this year aims at introducing domestic capacities and solutions to counter the US sanctions on Iran's oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, and energy industries.

Kish ENEX is considered the second most important energy exhibition in the country after Iran Oil Show.

The 16th edition of Kish ENEX is being held at Kish International Exhibition Center from 20-23 January, in collaboration with the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, Kish Investment and Development Co., and Kish Free Zone Organization.

MNA/IRN83641777