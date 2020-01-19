Pars Petchem Plant aims to shatter its output record by year end

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the plant’s output in the first 9 months of the year grew by 8.5% year-on-year, the company said in a statement of performance, Shana reported.

According to the statement, growth was 8% at the ethane unit, 9% at the propane unit and 11.8% at the butane unit of the complex.

The benzene unit of the plant grew 33.9% y/y and the styrene monomer unit witnessed a 33.1% growth in output.

Back in 2016, the plant’s production capacity was 4.006 million tons per year which is expected to reach 4.15 mt by March 2020; a new record in the plant’s productivity.

The ethane output of the plant, which is fully consumed domestically, has also grown 11% year-on-year during the 9 months.

Butane’s domestic sales rose by 64 percent year-over-year, while toluene benzene’s sales rose 14 percent. Overall, domestic sales of the factory’s output increased by 11.5%.

The petrochemical company has also reported a dramatic increase in its exports: despite the tightening of sanctions, exports in the first 9 months of the year increased significantly in terms of hard currency and volume over the same period last year and even exports of one item have increased 2.5 times.

MNA/SHANA