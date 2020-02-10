Sales exceed output at Nouri petchem plant

According to SHANA, Taghi Sanei, referring to the company’s monthly performance report, said, "Nouri Petrochemical Plant performed best in the December-January this year compared to previous months, so sales were higher than production."

He said the company had so far operated at 95% of its nameplate capacity while it had only planned for 90% productivity in the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

He predicted that by the end of the year, the company would be operated with 95% of its production capacity and 105% of its planned productivity.

Nouri was established in 2002 in Assaluyeh to produce high-quality Aromatics, all set to be introduced to international markets. By holding 4.5 MMT capacity, Nouri is the largest Aromatic plant in the region.

MNA/SHANA