10 February 2020 - 11:43

Sales exceed output at Nouri petchem plant

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The CEO of Nouri Petrochemical Company, the largest Aromatic plant in the region, said the plant had done great from December 22 to January 20, and its sales had exceeded the plant’s output.

According to SHANA, Taghi Sanei, referring to the company’s monthly performance report, said, "Nouri Petrochemical Plant performed best in the December-January this year compared to previous months, so sales were higher than production."

He said the company had so far operated at 95% of its nameplate capacity while it had only planned for 90% productivity in the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

He predicted that by the end of the year, the company would be operated with 95% of its production capacity and 105% of its planned productivity.

Nouri was established in 2002 in Assaluyeh to produce high-quality Aromatics, all set to be introduced to international markets. By holding 4.5 MMT capacity, Nouri is the largest Aromatic plant in the region.

