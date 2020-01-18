Iran eyes 2mt increase in petchem production

According to the National Petrochemical Company’s Director for Production Control Jalal Mir Hashemi, the company, with the cooperation of petrochemical companies, has planned to tap the unexploited potentialities of petrochemical plants in Iran.

He underlined the favorable upward trend of petrochemical production growth in the country, adding in the past years and for certain reasons, part of the production capacity of production complexes had not been exploited in Iran and plans are under way to activate these potentialities in the coming year with the cooperation of petrochemical holdings and companies which will add 2 million tons to the country’s annual petrochemical output.

He said realization of the second and third petrochemical leaps of the country is one of the key policies of the NPC besides which are enhancing production and removing production bottlenecks of the industry.

The NPC official father said the optimal use of installed capacity in the petrochemical industry and exploitation of empty capacities could lead to the realization of the second development leap in the petrochemical industry, adding: “By identifying and prioritizing removal of production bottlenecks, we will be able to make use of potentialities without any major capital as investments have already been made for their creation.”

MNA/SHANA