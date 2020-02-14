Iran to launch 4 downstream petchem parks

Rasoul Najafzadeh was quoted by SHANA as saying that Urmia Potassium Sulfate Unit would become operational by March with 400,000 tons/year of production capacity.

He said Urmia Melamine Park was to be launched by the private sector and Petrol Co. would operate as the regulator of the project. The park will entail 6 facilities and would create 940 direct jobs with an investment of Rls. 7,400 billion.

Furthermore, Ilam Polypropylene Plant will be built with 150,000 tons of installed production capacity and will become operational by 2022.

This project will also entail 6 plants with an investment of 12,000 billion Iranian Rials.

