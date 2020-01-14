Iran to launch $2b petchem projects by March 2020: official

According to IRIB, as quoted by SHANA, the CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Behzad Mohammadi, said Phase II of Takht Jamshid Petrochemical Plant was about to be launched, adding the industry would witness the inauguration of the several other projects by March 2020.

Phase II of Takht Jamshid Petrochemical Plant of Mahshahr, as the largest producer of rubber raw material (polybutadiene rubber) which is widely used in downstream industries, is to be launched on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

He added that by utilizing the project, the plant would operate with 55,000 tons/year of special polymer products (PPR) production capacity. This item has many applications in petrochemical downstream industries, especially in tire and rubber industries, and once produced domestically, would render Iran needless of importing certain types of polymer products.

Mohammadi went on to add that a petrochemical project per month would be launched in Iran on average by March 2021, adding the projects, adding Kaveh Methanol Plant, which is touted as the largest methanol project in the world, with 2.3 mt/y of production capacity, and Bushehr Methanol Plant with an annual production capacity of 1.65 mt will come online by March 2020.

MNA/SHANA