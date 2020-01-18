Iran’s export of products to EAEU member states at 116% growth in 9 months

Islamic Republic of Iran exported $783 million worth of products to EAEU member states, showing a 116 and 72 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sat. and added, “totally, 2,519,000 tons of products, valued at $783 million, were exported to the five Eurasian countries including Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia, showing a 116 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran imported over 2,274,000 tons of products, valued at $991 million, from the Eurasian market from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a 47 percent hike in terms of weight and about seven percent decline in terms of value, he added.

In Nov. 2019, a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with regards to imposing preferential discounts on some imported and exported products to EAEU member states, he said, adding, “the mentioned Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has become operational on Oct. 27.

