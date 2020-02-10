  1. Economy
10 February 2020 - 23:33

Iran, Pakistan ink MoU for electronic exchange of customs data

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked in Islamabad on Mon. between Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Pakistan Customs on the electronic exchange of customs information.

Under the MoU, which was signed by Director-General of Information Technology and Communication of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Haydeh Bagheripour and Chief of International Customs - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Fayaz Rasool Maken, the data related to the customs cooperation of the two countries will be exchanged electronically.

In addition to accelerating and facilitating trade as well as reducing costs, the possibility of forging documents and goods smuggling will be removed.

In this signing ceremony, attended by customs authorities of Pakistan and senior diplomats of the two countries, Iranian and Pakistani customs officials emphasized the need for expansion of economic ties and increase of bilateral trade exchanges.

Given the existing capacities and interests of the two countries to expand their trade and economic cooperation, the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan can be higher than the current level.

Since Pakistan has recently taken membership in TIR Convention (International Road Transports), suitable opportunities have been provided for increasing cooperation between customs offices of the two countries in the field of international transport and transit of goods.

