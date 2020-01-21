Non-oil revenues rise in H1: Economy min.

The latest situation of macroeconomics indexes of the country was reported by the economy minister and his deputy, showing the growth of the economy and foreign investment from March 21 to Sept. 22 in the current year.

Despite sanctions imposed on the country, Iran’s economy has experienced significant growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he stressed.

According to the Minister of Economy Farhad Dejpasand, the stock market plays a leading role in financing both the production and economy sector, so that relative stability has been restoed to the exchange rate and banks have taken effective steps in providing working capital of industrial and production units.

