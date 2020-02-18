Iran’s volume of trade exchanged with EAEU hits $2bn in 10 months: IRICA spox

He made the remarks late on Tue., and said that Iran’s volume of products imported from EAEU in the first 10 months of the current year (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020) showed a 41 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

A Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was implemented between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union on Oct. 27, he said, adding, “some 2,683,000 tons of products, valued at $861,019,603, were exported to EAEU over the past 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year.”

He went on to say that the volume of products exported from Iran to EAEU registered a 114 and 72 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

