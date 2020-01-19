North Azadegan oil output hits 100 mb

According to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), as quoted by SHANA, Esmaeil Gholampour said Iran had so far reaped over 100 million barrels of heavy crude oil from the field since it started production back in April 2016.

He said production had never ceased since then and the produced oil was immediately transferred to export terminals.

Covering 460 km, the field is located 120 km off western Ahwaz, southwestern Iran and is shared with neighboring Iraq.

MNA/SHANA