Iran’s foreign trade value at $55bn in eight months

He made the remarks on Sat. in the ceremony of honoring exemplary exporters of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province and emphasized, “of total $55 billion imports-exports value, $27 billion of which is related to exports which showed a 16 percent hike in weight as compared to the same period of last year.”

Turning to the export of Iranian products to seven target markets in the world, he said, “it is estimated that Iran’s export share of products to 15 neighboring countries by 2021 will hit two to four percent at large.”

Kamali Ardakani pointed out that $24 billion worth of products are exported from Iran to neighboring countries annually, adding, “presently, Iran enjoys high potentials to increase its exports value of products to neighboring countries by $100 billion at large.”

About $300 billion worth of products are exported to Eurasian markets annually in a way that Iran accounts for less than $1 billion export share in this lucrative market, he stressed.

For this purpose, a permanent office has been set up at Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) in order to increase export volume to the Eurasian market, he said.

