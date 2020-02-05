Iran, Armenia continue coop. despite sanctions: envoy

He made the remarks in a meeting with Kerman Governor on Wednesday.

“Iran and Armenia can cooperate in many different fields and these collaborations must be identified and accounted for based on the priorities of the two countries,” he said.

He went on to say that Iran possesses good economic resources and the level of cooperation between Iran and Armenia has the potential to increase in the future.

“Iran-Armenia neighborhood and membership of Armenia in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are among the prominent potentials of Armenia which can boost bilateral ties and economic interactions between the two countries," he added.

Armenian Ambassador further expressed his readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kerman Province and one of the provinces of Armenia.

Referring to the tourism industry, Toumanian noted that businessmen from Kerman can visit Armenia and the Armenian Embassy is ready to expand cooperation in this field.

