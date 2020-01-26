Over 2mn tons of products exported from S Khorasan in 10 months: customs official

Some 2,194,000 tons of products, valued at $367.770 million, was exported from South Khorasan province from March 21 – Dec. 22, showing a 37 and 9 percent decline in terms of value and weight respectively.

Cement, light- and heavy hydrocarbon, ceramic tile, authorized agricultural products, salt, and moisture insulation products were of the main goods exported from this province, he said, adding, “most of these products were exported to the countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.”

In the same period, solar panels, parts needed for tile production line and alfalfa seed were of the main products imported into the province from China and other neighboring states, the director-general added.

