  1. Economy
26 January 2020 - 18:31

Over 2mn tons of products exported from S Khorasan in 10 months: customs official

Over 2mn tons of products exported from S Khorasan in 10 months: customs official

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The Director-General of South Khorasan Customs Offices Mohammad Ali Khashi put the products exported from the province in the first 10 months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22) at 2 million tons, showing a nine percent decline in terms of weight as compared to the last year's corresponding period.

Some 2,194,000 tons of products, valued at $367.770 million, was exported from South Khorasan province from March 21 – Dec. 22, showing a 37 and 9 percent decline in terms of value and weight respectively.

Cement, light- and heavy hydrocarbon, ceramic tile, authorized agricultural products, salt, and moisture insulation products were of the main goods exported from this province, he said, adding, “most of these products were exported to the countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.”

In the same period, solar panels, parts needed for tile production line and alfalfa seed were of the main products imported into the province from China and other neighboring states, the director-general added.

MNA/4835471

News Code 154976

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News