Zarif, Estonian FM discuss situation surrounding JCPOA

During the meeting, held in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday, the two sides also conferred on issues of mutual interest and the ways to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zarif held separate talks with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb and Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen.

The diplomats are taking part in the 2020 Raisina Dialogue which is underway in New Delhi.

The three-day event kicked off on Tuesday in New Delhi, with over 180 delegates from 105 countries in attendance. The 2020 edition’s theme has been defined as ‘21@20: Navigating the Alpha Century’.

FA/IRN83635270