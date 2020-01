TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – "I had a 'US Deal' and the US broke it. If I have a 'Trump Deal', how long will it last? Another 10 months? May be until his flight from Canada? You remember the G8." Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif asked in Indian Capital New Delhi on Wednesday addressing 4th 'RAISINA Dialogue 2020' in New Delhi which is being held on Jan. 14-16, 2020.