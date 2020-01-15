Iran’s Zarif meets with Indian PM

The two sides discussed mutual ties, trade and economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy and also collaboration in Chabahar port, as well as significant regional and international issues during their meeting.

The Iranian minister arrived in India on Tuesday to take part in the 2020 Raisina Dialogue. Zarif addressed the event today.

He is slated to meet with officials from different countries on the sideline of the event. He has already held meetings with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb and Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen.

In the meetings, the Iranian foreign minister criticized the Europeans’ failure to honor their JCPOA commitments and slammed their move to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism as baseless in legal terms and a strategic mistake in political terms.

‘Raisina Dialogue 2020’ is underway in New Delhi, India which kicked off on Tue. Jan. 14 and will run until Jan. 16 for a period of three days.

The RAISINA Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi. Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

