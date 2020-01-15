Dispute Resolution Mechanism not to help ease any tension: Chinese official

“China regrets that Britain, France, and Germany have triggered the dispute mechanism of the JCPOA. We don't believe it will help solve any problem or ease any tensions,” Geng Shuang said in his regular press conference on Wednesday.

“It is China's consistent view that there are strong reasons behind Iran's reduction of compliance. The US unilaterally withdrew from this agreement. In disregard of international law and obligations, it resorted to maximum pressure on Iran and thwarted other parties' efforts to implement the deal. This is the root cause of the tensions on the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.

“The JCPOA is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by UN Security Council resolution. As a pillar for the non-proliferation regime and Middle East peace and stability, it is a key component of the international order based on international law,” he noted, adding, “Under current circumstances, we hope all parties will remain calm and restrained, resolve differences regarding compliance through dialogue and consultation under the JCPOA Joint Commission, and take concrete actions to preserve and implement the deal by restoring the balance of rights and obligations.”

“China will continue to keep close communication with all parties to facilitate peace through dialogue and work for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. We will do all we can to help ease tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue and in the Middle East,” Shuang said.

France, Britain, and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

