Spread of tensions in region, indicator of US ignorance: FM Zarif

He made the remarks on Wed. in his speech in an international conference entitled ‘Raisina Dialogue 2020’ in New Delhi and stated that assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani by the US terrorist forces and rising tensions in the Middle East region are the result of ignorance of the United States.

When, with the violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty, US terrorist forces assassinated Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani, they first imagined that people in Iranian and Iraqi cities would feel happy, he said, adding, “this issue indicates two important points that are very dangerous and when these two points i.e. 'ignorance and arrogance' are mixed with each other, they will become much more dangerous.”

He pointed to the constructive and effective measures taken by martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani in the fight against ISIL terrorist groups and said, “nobody, except US President Trump and ISIL terrorist groups, will feel happy behind assassination of Gen. Soleimani in such a way that 430 regions in India mourned for him [martyr Gen. Soleimani] and endeared his name and memory."

The recent developments in the region showed the US’s problem on the way of its thinking in the Middle East region, Zarif stressed.

‘Raisina Dialogue 2020’ is underway in New Delhi, India which kicked off on Tue. Jan. 14 and will run until Jan. 16 for a period of three days.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi. Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

