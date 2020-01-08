Putin express condolences to Rouhani over plane crash in Tehran

“Russia shares the sorrow of those who have lost their families and loved ones, and wishes them strength and courage in these difficult times,” the Russian President stressed in the message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said.

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 176 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday, leaving no survivors. Technical difficulties were cited as the cause of the crash.

According to Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Tehran's civil aviation organization, the black box flight recorders had been found.

MNA/IRN 83626289