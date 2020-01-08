Ukrainian FM holds phone talk with Zarif over plane crash

The two ministers expressed their deep regret over the plane crash and condoled the death of passengers of the plane to each other.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Today morning, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, on board.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members, including 70 men, 81 women, and 15 children.

Regrettably, no one on board survived the crash. He added that 147 passengers were Iranians and 32 were of foreign nationals.

