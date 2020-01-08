Commiserations on deadly crash of Ukrainian plane in Iran

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced his deepest regret over the deadly incident and expressed commiserations with the Iranian and Ukrainian government, nation and the families of the victims.

Early on Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people on board crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran, early killing all those aboard.

He added that 147 passengers were Iranians and 32 were foreign nationals.

The plane reportedly came down due technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport.

