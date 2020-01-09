Iran-Ukraine joint meeting held to investigate clues for plane crash in Tehran

Canadian and Swedish authorities have been invited to cooperate in the investigation into Wednesday's crash, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement.

The first joint meeting between Iranian and Ukrainian experts, sent to Tehran to investigate the incident, has already taken place, according to the organization.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, on board.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact numbers of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members, including 70 men, 81 women, and 15 children.

He said that on board were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, which included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.

MNA/