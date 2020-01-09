US' miscalculations result of lack of knowledge about Iran, region

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel by telephone on Thursday and said, "The European Union is a major power in the world with a heavy responsibility and if it wants to contribute to regional peace and stability, Tehran is ready to cooperate with it".

During the phone call that was initiated by President Charles Michel on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said, "Iran is ready to cooperate more closely with the European Union and we believe that the opportunity for cooperation should not be lost".

Referring to the condolences of the President of the European Council over the recent incidents, Dr Rouhani said, "Mass demonstrations from Kashmir to Iraq and Lebanon following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani show the martyr's great popularity and role in the stability and security of the region".

Dr Rouhani said, "The US committed economic terrorism by stepping up economic sanctions against Iran even on medicine and food and violated all international regulations by assassinating Iran's major commander, and Europe must respond to these US terrorist acts"

In response to the President Michel's remarks, Dr. Rouhani emphasized, "Iran and Europe want stability in the region and strengthening of the JCPOA, and it is very important for us that Europe, China, and Russia play their important role in preserving the JCPOA in order to secure Iran's interests".

Dr. Rouhani described Iran's five steps in reducing its JCPOA commitment as restoring balance, stating, "Iran will continue to cooperate with the IAEA".

During the phone call, President of the European Council expressed his condolences over recent incidents in Iran, saying, "The JCPOA was the result of a 10-year negotiation and the EU will do its best to save the agreement".

"Europe is making every effort to play a positive role in global and regional political dynamics, and has repeatedly called on the United States in recent days to avoid further escalation of tensions in the region," said Charles Michel.

"We are concerned about developments in the region and invite all parties to exercise restraint," he added.

The President of the European Council also praised Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in spite of the suspension of its obligations.

president.ir