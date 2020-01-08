Pres. Rouhani offers condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 176 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday, leaving no survivors. Technical difficulties were cited as the cause of the crash.

In this regard, the Iranian President sent a message of condolences over the deadly crash of the Ukrainian plane.

The message is as follows:

We are all from Allah and to Him, we shall return (Holy Quran)

The sorrowful crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran’s Shahriar County that took lives of a number of our dear fellow Iranians, including a number of young students and other foreign nationals caused great grief and sorrow.

I hereby extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and the Iranian nation, praying to the Almighty for them, and wishing patience for their families.

It is imperative that all relief forces, the Police and related organs, including ministries of ‘Roads and Urban Development’ and ‘Foreign Affairs’ to carry out the necessary legal procedures to identify those who lost their lives and investigate the causes of the regretful accident in order to alleviate the pain of their families and protect their rights.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

