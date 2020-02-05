JCPOA significant for regional, intl. stability: Putin

In a ceremony, where ambassador from 23 countries, including Iran, submitted their credentials to the Russian President, Putin said, "We seek cooperation with Iran in the fight against international terrorism. We intend to take steps within the framework of the Astana negotiations to find a solution to crisis in Syria."

"Russia will continue its efforts to preserve the JCPOA. We consider this international agreement very important for the stability of the region and the world," he added.

Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, presented his credentials to Putin in the Wednesday ceremony in Moscow.

On October 1, the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation met in the Armenian capital of Yerevan afternoon to discuss the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

In the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan, Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin touched upon issues related to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's recent peace plan dubbed 'Hormuz peace endeavor.'

The Russian president, for his part, reiterated his support for Iran nuclear deal and stressed that Moscow is making every effort to fully fulfill the JCPOA obligations by all parties to the agreement.

