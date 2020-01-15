  1. Politics
Russia concerned with possible global war

Russia concerned with possible global war

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Delivering Russia's Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday about the regional conflicts in the Middle East that can transform into a global war.

As Anadolu reported, Putin said there is a need for "a serious talk" about international security and stability, and particularly the five nuclear states have "a responsibility regarding the development of the humankind".

"The regional conflicts can rapidly transform into threats to the international security. [...] There is a serious need for a conversation about the stability and security of the world order. The five nations have to eliminate the reasons that can cause a war," he said.

He stressed that Russia feels secure at present, having the latest weapons that "no other country possesses", but the country has to develop further.

