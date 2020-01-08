Putin, Erdogan see US assassination of Gen. Soleimani as illegal

"[The presidents] discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf region, which developed as a result of illegal and highly risky US actions on the territory of Iraq against Iranian citizens, namely IRGC commander Soleimani", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday, according to Sputnik.

The minister added that both presidents agreed that all matters in the Persian Gulf region need to be resolved by peaceful methods only and in full accordance with international law.

The joint statement released by the two presidents called the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani an act that has undermined the stability and security of the entire region. They further called on both sides to exercise restraint, saying that missile exchanges won't help resolve the existing issues between the countries.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US facilities in Erbil and airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Following the operation, Iranian FM Zarif took to Twitter, saying "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

MNA/SPUTNIK