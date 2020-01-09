Pakistan expresses condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have lost their loved ones.

The leadership, government and people of Pakistan offer their sympathies and condolences to the Governments and people of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK, whose nationals were reportedly on board this flight,” the statement said.

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 176 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday, leaving no survivors. Technical difficulties were cited as the cause of the crash.

