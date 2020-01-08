Leader offers condolences over recent accidents in Tehran, Kerman

A stampede erupted in Kerman on Tuesday due to the unprecedented participation of millions of people at the General Soleimani’s funeral and claimed 56 lives while leaving more than 200 others injured. And on Wednesday, a Ukranian airliner crashed right after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

The tragic accident that happened during the funeral of General Soleimani and also the passenger plane crash which took lives of Iranians and non-Iranians are among two tragic points of the past two days, said the Leader in a message on Wednesday night.

“While expressing my deepest sympathy with the afflicted families, and expressing my deepest condolences and affections, I pray to God Almighty for patience and mercy for the survivors, and mercy for those who have lost their lives.”

MNA/ 4820942