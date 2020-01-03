  1. Politics
3 January 2020 - 13:37

Grand Ayatollah Sistani condemns US’ ‘vicious’ attack

Grand Ayatollah Sistani condemns US’ ‘vicious’ attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iraq's top Shia Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani reacted to US forces’ terrorist act of assassinating General Ghasem Soleimani along with some other figures of the resistance movement.

“A vicious attack led to the martyrdom of a host of heroes who had gained victory over Daesh,” said Ayatollah Sistani on Friday.

IRGC confirmed on Friday that Quds Force commander General Soleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

MNA/4814745

News Code 154044

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News