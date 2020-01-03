Gen. Soleimani’s assassination will not go unanswered: Army cmdr.

Following the US attacks in Baghdad airport on Fri. which led to the martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Ghasem Soleimani this morning, the Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi issued a message of condolences as follows:

“Martyrdom is the reward of the Almighty God for the great men who sincerely fought against evils and bestowed their soul and body for the sake of God.

General Soleimani was a brave, indefatigable and courageous commander who bestowed his soul and body in the fight against evil in the battlefields.

On behalf of myself and my companions at the Army, I express my deep condolences to Imam Zaman (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, martyr-fostering nation of Islamic Iran, commanders of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and combatants of the resistance movement.

We announced criminals that this brutal and heinous terrorist act of the United States, which is a clear example of terrorist nature of the US government, will not go unanswered. Undoubtedly, following the terrorist acts of the vicious criminals and under the auspice of the pure bloods, the front of resistance will be strengthened more than ever.”

