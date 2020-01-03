Americans will no longer find peace around the world: Ayatollah Khatami

Americans, especially US President Trump, must be assured that Iran’s measures in response to US assassination of Gen. Soleimani will bring Washington misery, he said during Tehran Friday prayers sermon.

“Americans should know that they have not achieved victory, rather, they have come closer to a collapse.”

“I announce that Americans will not find peace anywhere in the world. Today, the Resistance movement in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon want to take Soleimani’s revenge and now, with God’s grace, it is time to end the presence of these harmful beasts in the region,” he highlighted.

IRGC confirmed on Friday that Quds Force commander General Soleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

