Rouhani wishes Grand Ayatollah Sistani quick recovery

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows, as reported by his office’s website:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Hello and peace be upon you

Your successful operation and health has made me and all your followers happy.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and quick recovery.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Ayatollah Ali Sistani undergone surgery Thursday after he suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone, a statement from his office said.

"Ayatollah Ali Sistani had an incidental strain to his left leg which resulted in a fracture to his thigh bone and he will undergo surgery today," the statement read.

The surgery was performed "under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team, the statement added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani have also sent separate messages to Ayatollah Sistani.

MNA/President.ir